KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 Malaysian oil and gas
services firm SapuraKencana Bhd said profits nearly
tripled in the fourth quarter, driven by strong contributions
from its newly-acquired tender rig business from Norway's
Seadrill last year.
The firm said in a statement that profits in three months to
January 31 stood at 337.23 million ringgit ($101.93 million),
against 123.89 million rinngit in the same period a year ago.
SapuraKencana said it expected future earnings to grow on
the back of full year contributions from the tender rig business
after the Malaysian firm completed the purchase from Seadrill in
April 2013 for $2.9 billion.
It added that contributions would also come from the
Malaysian oil and gas fields it took over from U.S energy firm
Newfield Exploration last year.
The company said it had a healthy order book of 25.4 billion
ringgit.
($1 = 3.3085 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)