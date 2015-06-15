European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, a Malaysian oil and gas services firm, said on Monday it plans to raise up to 7 billion ringgit ($1.86 billion) with a multi-currency Islamic bond programme.
Proceeds will go towards refinancing existing debt and fund business requirements for the group, it said in a stock exchange announcement.
The 30-year sukuk murabaha programme, to be issued by the firm's wholly-owned unit SapuraKencana TMC, is not rated and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd is the lead arranger.
For the full announcement:
bit.ly/1Bd2QHW ($1 = 3.7590 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
KIRKUK, Iraq, May 2 Gunmen shot dead a senior official of Iraq's state-run North Gas Company (NGC) on Tuesday as he was heading to his office in the northern oil city of Kirkuk, police and company sources said.