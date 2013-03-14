Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
March 14 Saputo Inc, Canada's largest dairy processor, said on Thursday it would close its cheese-making plant in Warwick, Quebec, in its latest cost-cutting move.
Saputo's shares dropped to their lowest level in more than two weeks in Toronto early in the day before paring losses to around C$49.75, off 0.8 percent.
The cheese plant will close in June 2014, and Saputo will integrate its production into other Quebec facilities, the company said in a release.
The closure affects 100 workers, some of whom will be offered transfers to another plant.
Montreal-based Saputo, which says it is among the top three cheese producers in the United States, said in February it would close a cheese plant in Heiden, Germany, and would close another facility in Wales, subject to a legislated consultation period. It said its European business was not profitable.
In November, Saputo said it would close a small plant in Winkler, Manitoba, in January 2014.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.