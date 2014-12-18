BRIEF-KKR to acquire majority stake in Focus Financial valuing it at about $2 bln
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 18 A subsidiary of Mexico's Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has agreed to buy the bakery division of Canada's Saputo Inc, Saputo said on Thursday in a statement.
Canada Bread Company Ltd will pay C$120 million ($103.38 million) for Saputo's bakery, subject to conditions, including the approval of Canada's Competition Bureau. ($1 = 1.1608 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
* Cordy oilfield services inc. Reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results