BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Canadian dairy producer Saputo Inc reported a net loss for its fiscal fourth quarter on Tuesday, largely due to an impairment charge booked during the period.
The Montreal-based company reported a net loss of C$2.6 million ($2.5 million), or break even on a per share basis, for the period ended March 31. That compared with a profit of C$100.4 million, or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Excluding the one-time impairment charge and other items, the company reported a profit of C$122.4 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.