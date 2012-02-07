* Q3 EPS C$0.64 vs C$0.54 last year
* Revenue up 17.1 pct to C$1.80 billion
Feb 7 Canadian dairy producer Saputo Inc
reported higher profits and revenue on Tuesday, helped
by improved efficiency and last March's acquisition of
Wisconsin's DCI Cheese Co.
The Montreal-based company said those factors, as well as
higher exports by its division in Argentina and a favorable
dairy ingredients market in Canada, offset poorer U.S. results.
Saputo, which produces and distributes milk, cheese and some
baked goods from nearly 50 plants in North America, South
America and Europe, said milk costs hurt its U.S. results.
Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to C$129.8
million ($130.5 million) or 64 Canadian cents a share, from
C$112.1 million, or 54 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue
rose 17.1 percent to C$1.80 billion.
Last month, Saputo had voluntarily recalled one of its
skimmed milk products due to contamination with a sanitation
fluid.
"We did have an incident where some sanitation fluid got
mixed in with a tank for fluid milk, small quantities, but a
serious issue for us. This is why we went with a voluntary
recall... For all intents and purposes that recall is behind
us," a company executive said on a conference call.
Saputo shares were up 1.34 percent at C$41.47 on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.