June 5 Canada's largest dairy producer, Saputo Inc, reported higher adjusted earnings on Thursday for its fiscal fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusted net earnings rose 18 percent to C$152.8 million ($140.2 million), or 78 Canadian cents a share, from C$129.2 million, or 65 Canadian cents, a year earlier. ($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)