Dec 11 Australia's Takeovers Panel will order
Canadian dairy Saputo Inc to raise its bid for
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter as early as this week, a
report by Business Spectator said.
The story, posted on the website of The Australian
newspaper, said the panel would order Saputo to raise its offer
to A$9.56 a share from A$9. Saputo said last month it would
raise it to A$9.20 in cash if it won more than 50 percent
acceptances for its offer.
Montreal-based Saputo is in a three-way battle with
Australian rivals Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd and Bega
Cheese Ltd for Warrnambool, which is Australia's oldest
dairy company. Acquisition of WCB is seen as strategic for
Saputo, which would gain a platform for sales into China.
The Takeovers Panel put Saputo's bid on hold on Nov. 29,
ruling that it must stop processing acceptances for its offer.
Murray Goulburn and Bega Cheese Ltd argue that Saputo's
revised offer reduces proposed dividends by A$1.31 per share and
means shareholders will not have access to A$0.56 in franking
credits, or tax credits used to reduce tax payable on dividend
distributions.
Saputo spokeswoman Sandy Vassiadis said the company had no
comment. Spokespersons for the Takeovers Panel could not be
reached for comment immediately.
Saputo shares were down more than 1 percent in early trading
in Toronto on Wednesday at C$47.51. Warrnambool shares closed
down 0.4 percent.