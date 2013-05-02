Family members of Sarabjit Singh hold his picture in Amritsar June 25, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, speaks with the media in New Delhi May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sarabjit Singh, a prisoner convicted of spying for India, has died after being wounded by fellow inmates in a Pakistani jail. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

MANMOHAN SINGH, India's prime minister - May his soul be granted the peace that he could not enjoy in life. The nation shares his family's profound grief with them.

NARENDRA MODI, Gujarat chief minister - Centre is unable to give a strong answer to Pakistan's inhuman acts. Beheading of our soldiers & now Sarabjit's death are 2 recent examples.

KIRAN BEDI, former top woman police officer - Human Rights Council must b approached by us to investigate d fatal assault on Sarabjit Singh.Case of serious HRights violation

SYED AKBARUDDIN, official spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs - #India: Sarabjit's death is, put simply, the killing of our citizen while in the custody of #Pakistan jail authorities.

ARVIND KEJRIWAL, activist-turned-politician - Sarabjit dies. Leaves behind many questions.

SUSHMA SWARAJ, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha - It is a cold blooded murder. This is not the way civilized nations behave. #Sarabjit Singh

SHAHNAWAZ HUSSAIN, BJP spokesperson - Now is the time to show that we stand behind our citizens. As a first step #Sarabjit should be declared a Martyr.

SUHEL SETH, media personality - Deeply saddened by the news of Sarabjit Singh's passing on. Yet another sign of our Government's impotence and detatchment from citizens!

DILIP CHERIAN, image consultant and columnist - Govt fiddles ! Pak patients in droves saved daily in India's hospitals ! Sad inequity

(Compiled by David Lalmalsawma)