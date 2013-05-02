Sarabjit Singh, a prisoner convicted of spying for India, has died after being wounded by fellow inmates in a Pakistani jail. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
MANMOHAN SINGH, India's prime minister - May his soul be granted the peace that he could not enjoy in life. The nation shares his family's profound grief with them.
NARENDRA MODI, Gujarat chief minister - Centre is unable to give a strong answer to Pakistan's inhuman acts. Beheading of our soldiers & now Sarabjit's death are 2 recent examples.
KIRAN BEDI, former top woman police officer - Human Rights Council must b approached by us to investigate d fatal assault on Sarabjit Singh.Case of serious HRights violation
SYED AKBARUDDIN, official spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs - #India: Sarabjit's death is, put simply, the killing of our citizen while in the custody of #Pakistan jail authorities.
ARVIND KEJRIWAL, activist-turned-politician - Sarabjit dies. Leaves behind many questions.
SUSHMA SWARAJ, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha - It is a cold blooded murder. This is not the way civilized nations behave. #Sarabjit Singh
SHAHNAWAZ HUSSAIN, BJP spokesperson - Now is the time to show that we stand behind our citizens. As a first step #Sarabjit should be declared a Martyr.
SUHEL SETH, media personality - Deeply saddened by the news of Sarabjit Singh's passing on. Yet another sign of our Government's impotence and detatchment from citizens!
DILIP CHERIAN, image consultant and columnist - Govt fiddles ! Pak patients in droves saved daily in India's hospitals ! Sad inequity
(Compiled by David Lalmalsawma)