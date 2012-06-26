* New Dutch-based coffee group aims to overtake Kraft
* DE Master Blenders is valued around 5 billion euros
* Low coffee prices give group a boost
* Has around one billion euros to spend on acquisitions
By David Jones and Ivana Sekularac
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 26 Cheaper arabica beans
and ambitious goals have given Dutch group D.E. Master Blenders
1753, maker of Douwe Egberts, a lift as it tries to
overtake rival Kraft to become the second largest player
in the coffee world.
It has the freedom and war chest to take on Kraft and
emulate world No 1 Nestle as it invests in its one-cup
Senseo system, looks to expand outside Western Europe and perk
up instant coffee output.
The hidden giant of the global $58 billion coffee market is
flexing its muscles after being buried as part of the U.S.
conglomerate Sara Lee for 34 years. It is being spun off
and the new group, to be based in Amsterdam, is eyeing deals
with 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to spend.
Meanwhile Kraft, which has a wide range of products
including Maxwell House coffee but also Cadbury chocolate and
Oreo cookies, is busy demerging and analysts say its focus may
be elsewhere.
Analysts say Douwe Egberts, with its almost-exclusive focus
on making coffee, could gain from the trend to more expensive
blends while top-quality arabica coffee languishes at its lowest
price for two years after a bumper crop in Brazil.
"We think that the recent fall in coffee costs and the
potential for the shares to become part of a European index will
support the share price, while after the breakup of Kraft it
remains unclear the strategic direction of the Kraft coffee
business," said analyst Pablo Zuanic at brokers Liberum Capital.
The 5 billion euro group being spun out of Sara Lee started
unofficial grey market trading on June 12 ahead of its official
trading start on July 9, and the shares last traded at 8.28
euros on Tuesday compared to its 8 euro start.
Chief Executive Michiel Herkemij says his group will focus
on Brazil, eastern Europe and Asia and says his ambition is to
become number two in the coffee world ahead of Kraft.
"We want to achieve that in several ways, by investing in
new packaging design, improving quality and machines. We want to
have new flavours," he said.
Chief Financial Officer Michel Cup says the group will have
about one billion euros to invest in acquisitions and adds, "We
will be looking at Russia, Poland, Thailand and Indonesia".
Nestle leads the global coffee market with a share of 22.8
percent, followed by Kraft on 12.9 percent and Douwe Egberts on
5.9 percent. The Dutch group is second to Kraft in ground
coffee, but small in instant coffee where Nestle dominates.
Nearly three-quarters of the group's 2.6 billion euro annual
sales comes from five markets - the Netherlands, Brazil, France,
Belgium and Germany - and it hopes success in Brazil can be
replicated in other emerging markets like east Europe and Asia.
NESPRESSO COMPETITION
The company was started by Egberts Douwe as a grocery shop
in 1753 and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has welcomed the
return of the headquarters to the Netherlands.
But many Dutch coffee drinkers have a Nestle
top-of-the-range Nespresso machine at home and not a Senseo, a
sign that Douwe Egberts has work to do to improve its brand.
"I am very proud that Douwe Egberts is Dutch. But I don't
think they will be able to compete with Nespresso. Nespresso has
much better quality, the coffee is very strong and tasty," said
Amsterdam coffee drinker Geert Lohgman.
Senseo, launched in 2001, competes with Nestle's Nespresso
and Dolce Gusto as well as Kraft's Tassimo, while Douwe Egberts'
L'Or espresso capsules can be used in Nespresso machines,
although here it is facing legal challenges from Nestle.
Senseo and L'Or products which make up 19 percent of the
group's turnover, while roast and ground coffee account for
nearly half its annual sales.
"Senseo remains the most affordable single serve coffee
platform in Western Europe, but the business had mixed results
until recently. We expect Senseo to regain share from comparable
offerings as well as taking share from Tassimo coffee discs,"
said Liberum's Zuanic.
The new management team is upbeat about its prospects and
expects annual sales to grow 5-7 percent a year led by the
single serve coffee category which is enjoying annual growth of
around 30 percent across the industry.
TOO EXPENSIVE
Some fund managers also say that although the company is
well-run, the shares may be a bit expensive, creating a risk
that Sara Lee shareholders in the United States will sell.
With over 99 percent of Sara Lee shareholders based in the
U.S. where the new coffee company does not operate there is
expected to be a big swing in the shareholder base towards
European funds.
"I believe in its business model, I believe they will do
well but it is not yet visible. Currently, you have to pay a
premium while there is uncertainty. I'd like to have a discount
to buy the shares," SNS Asset Management's Corne van Zeijl said.
Sara Lee shareholders will receive one DE Masters Blenders
1753 share and a special dividend of $3 for each Sara Lee share
they own. Then, Sara Lee will change its name to Hillshire
Brands Co to reflect its focus as a North American meat company
and its shares officially start trading on June 28.
Despite likely selling pressure, analysts point out the low
price of coffee and the stock's likely inclusion in relevant
stock indices will give the shares early support.
Arabica coffee has been one of the worst performing
commodities so far in 2012 due to slack demand and a bumper
Brazilian crop, and September arabica coffee futures
hover near a two-year low of $1.5010 per pound, the lowest level
for the benchmark coffee since June 2010.
"There's nothing in the short term providing a base for
prices," said Sudakshina Unnikrishnan, commodities analyst at
Barclays Capital.
Other analysts say the shares could get a boost by inclusion
in the Amsterdam blue chip index joining the likes of
Heineken, Philips, and Akzo Nobel, and the STOXX EUROPE 600 Food
and Beverage index alongside Nestle and Unilever.