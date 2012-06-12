BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 12 U.S. consumer goods maker Sara Lee listed its coffee and tea unit, D.E Master Blenders, on the Amsterdam exchange on Tuesday, giving it a market value of about 4.7 billion euros ($5.88 billion).
Each Sara Lee shareholder is entitled to receive one D.E Master Blenders share.
Trading started on the grey market at a price of 8 euros per share. Based on 593.44 million Sara Lee shares outstanding, excluding treasury shares, the Dutch unit has market capitalisation of about 4.7 billion euros.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.