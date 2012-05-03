May 3 Packaged food maker Sara Lee Corp reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday and said full-year earnings would be in the middle of its forecasted range.

Earnings from continuing operations were $38 million, or 6 cents per share, down from $124 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park hot dogs earned 20 cents per share.

The company, which is in the process of splitting into two, also said full-year 2012 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be in the middle of its range of 89 cents to 95 cents.