Gr Sarantis SA :

* 9M sales up 6 percent at 182.15 million euros

* EBITDA at 15.37 million euros vs 15.44 million euros last year

* Net profit at 9.83 million euros vs 10.81 million euros last year

* Net cash at 6.7 million euros

* Sees FY 2014 results in line with expectations

Source text: bit.ly/1sAw6gw

