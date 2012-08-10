(Adds management comment)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN Aug 10 Italian refiner Saras
missed quarterly expectations, hit by maintenance at a plant in
Sardinia and lower oil prices, and said it hoped for a better
second half.
If refining margins remained at current levels in the second
half, "we shall deliver sensibly higher results," chairman Gian
Marco Moratti said on Friday.
Europe's refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion
in China and India which has fuelled competition, while slack
demand in Europe has hit margins and seen refineries shut down.
Saras, one of Italy's leading oil refiners, said comparable
second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were 33.6 million euros ($41 million),
compared with a consensus provided by the company of 52 million.
Shares in Sara, controlled by the Moratti family, closed
down 9.0 percent at 0.8550 euro.
"The results were disappointing with the refining business
weak, and the outlook is not looking great," a Milan-based oil
analyst said.
Falling oil prices meant Saras's stocks and inventories were
worth less, while maintenance work meant its refinery in
Sardinia cannot be used to full effect.
Saras said maintenance had been concentrated in the first
half with only minor work seen in the second half.
"There will be no significant maintenance in 2013 outside
the usual hydrocracker work," general manager Dario Scaffardi
told analysts.
Italian energy company and refiner ERG has
downsized its presence in refining to focus on power and
renewable energy generation.
The Falconara refinery owned by Italian group Api and the
Gela refinery of ENI have decided on a temporary
shut-down of activities because of the problems facing the
sector.
"Falconara will shut down at the end of the year for one
year but we believe it might have to halt operations. (Also,) we
believe it might be difficult for it (Gela) to restart
operations," Scaffardi said.
Saras said its refining margin in the second quarter was
$0.5 per barrel, unchanged from the first quarter. In 2011 the
margin was $2.8 per barrel.
Saras was an importer of sweet Iranian crude before the
U.S-led embargo on the country. Scaffardi said oil found as a
replacement had cost slightly more. "Iran was a stable and a
steady supplier," he said, adding the group had replaced Iranian
supplies with crudes from Iraq, Libya, Russia and west Africa.
He said there was big demand for Libyan crude from Asia and
especially Japan. "We are seeing more West Africa crude in the
Mediterranean area since the U.S. is importing less" he said.
($1 = 0.8121 euro)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan
Lalor)