MILAN May 15 Saras, one of Italy's leading oil refiners, said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 86 percent due to ongoing weak refining margins and maintenance at its main Sarroch refinery in Sardinia.

In a statement Saras said its comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 21.1 million euros ($27.09 million) compared to a consensus provided by the company of 33 million euros.

Europe's refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion of complex refineries in China and India which have fuelled competition, while ever higher oil prices and slack demand in Europe has dented profit margins

Italian energy company and refiner ERG has downsized its presence in a weak refining sector to shift its focus to power and renewable energy generation.

The group posted a net loss in the first three months of 36.6 million euros.

($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)