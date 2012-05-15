MILAN May 15 Saras, one of Italy's leading refiners, said on Tuesday planned maintenance at its 300,000 barrel per day Sarroch refinery in Sardinia will shave $76-86 million off its expected core earnings in 2012, slightly earlier more than forecast.

Saras, which previously expected the planned shutdowns to reduce its 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by $70-85 million, said most of the maintenance will be carried out in the first half of this year.

In the first quarter, Saras had shutdowns at its Alky, Tame, MHC2 and CCR units as well as the T2-V2 atmospheric-vacuum distillation train, with refinery runs at 24.0 million barrels, it said in a slide presentation of its first quarter results.

In the second quarter, Saras expects to complete maintenance of the T2-V2 unit and shut down one topping unit (RT2), one visbreaking unit (VSB) and two desulphurisation units (U300 and U400), with runs seen at 21.2 million-22.6 million barrels.

In the third quarter, only MHC1 unit will go into maintenance, with runs bouncing back to 27.0 million-28.5 million barrels.

In the fourth quarter, the U700 unit and T1 unit will be shut down, with runs seen at 24.0 million-25.6 million barrels.

Saras said scheduled maintenance at its IGCC power plant will involve, as planned, one train of gasifier - combined cycle turbine in the second quarter and the H2S absorber unit in the third quarter, with minor cuts in production. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James Jukwey)