* Deal will give Saras access to Rosneft feedstock
* Saras approved reorganisation plan in November
(Recasts lead, adds detail, background, shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Dec 18 Italian refiner Saras is
to form a joint venture with Rosneft that will allow
it to tap the Russian group's crude oil portfolio in return for
giving its partner access to the wider Mediterranean.
The two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding to
set up a venture for trading and processing crude oil and
selling petrol products, Saras said on Tuesday.
Saras said the venture, for which no financial detail was
given, paved the way for the two groups to enter and develop new
oil product markets and businesses - Saras's Sarroch refinery in
Sardinia is well positioned geographically to give Rosneft wide
access to the Mediterranean area.
"It looks like all options are open. It is not clear if
Saras further down the line will sell the Sarroch refinery," a
Milan-based analyst said.
In November, Saras approved a reorganisation to transfer its
refining business to a new subsidiary fully owned by Saras.
Analysts said the move could revive takeover speculation,
and there have been regular reports of foreign interest in
Saras, including from Azeri group Socar.
In September, Rosneft President Igor Sechin, a close ally of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, met Saras's chairman to look
at joint commercial opportunities.
"It is unclear about the extent of cooperation ... whether
it is part of the refinery or in its entirety, including the
power business," Credit Suisse said in a note.
Europe's refining sector has suffered due to rapid expansion
in China and India which has fuelled competition, while slack
demand in Europe has hit margins and seen refineries shut down.
Italian energy group ERG has sold down its stake in
its refinery in Sicily to Russian company Lukoil to
reduce its exposure to the sector.
Saras shares were up 1.6 percent at 1345 GMT, while a
European oil and gas index was up 0.2 percent.
(Editing by David Goodman and Dan Lalor)