MILAN, May 14 Italian oil refiner Saras
will open a trading business in Geneva in the coming months to
boost ties with its Russian investor Rosneft, Chairman
Gian Marco Moratti said after reporting a jump in first-quarter
core profit.
The two companies abandoned plans for a trading joint
venture last month because of western sanctions over Russia's
involvement in the Ukraine crisis, but Saras expects its
unilateral move to aid cooperation.
"We announce the decision to start a trading company in
Geneva in the coming months, also with the purpose of developing
further the cooperation with Rosneft," Moratti said in a
statement without providing further details.
At the time the joint venture plan was shelved, Saras
Managing Director Dario Scaffardi said the company will exchange
trading information with Rosneft but without a formal company
structure, adding that the new Saras business would be located
near Rosneft's trading offices.
Rosneft bought a 21 percent stake in Saras two years ago and
the head of the Russian group, Igor Sechin, has said he would be
interested in raising its stake.
Saras said on Thursday that improved market conditions and a
rebound in refining margins pushed comparable core earnings to
144.2 million euros ($165 million) in the first quarter, up from
8.4 million euros in the same period last year.
Though the figure was up sharply year on year, analysts had
expected core earnings of 155 million euros, according to a
consensus forecast provided by the company.
($1 = 0.8753 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Goodman)