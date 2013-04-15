MILAN, April 15 Shares in Italian refiner Saras rose as much as 11 percent on Monday after the announcement of a takeover bid by Russian oil group Rosneft .

Rosneft said on Monday the main Moratti family shareholders of Saras had agreed to sell 13.7 percent of the Italian refiner to the Russian oil group for 178.5 million euros ($233.8 million).

Rosneft also said it would launch a public bid on 7.29 percent of Saras at 1.37 euros per share, a premium of 41.2 percent on Friday's closure price.

At 1240 GMT, Saras shares were up 7 percent at 1.04 euros. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini.)