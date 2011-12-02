* Saras has contacts that could lead to strategic deals

MILAN, Dec 2 Sibur, Eastern Europe and Russia's largest petrochemical company, denied a report it was talking to Saras about a possible tie-up as the Italian refiner casts around for potential partners.

"We are not in talks with Saras on a JV creation," a Sibur spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

La Repubblica newspaper reported on Friday that Sibur had been in talks with Saras for about a month and a half on a possible link-up, noting the Russian group was interested in moving into the refining and distribution business.

Saras, Italy's No.3 refiner with a market value of just over 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion), said on Thursday it had contacts with partners that could lead to strategic deals .

The group had previously spoken of contacts with oil companies for possible commercial and industrial joint ventures.

Overcapacity and a weak economic climate have cut refining margins for the sector's operators, especially for the smaller ones, prompting some to seek partners for synergies.

On Wednesday sources told Reuters that Glencore was in talks with Spanish refiner Cepsa on a tie-up of oil operations.

Erg, Italy's second-biggest refiner, has a joint venture with Russia's Lukoil. Under that accord Lukoil would be obliged to buy the 40 percent of Erg's Sicilian refinery it does not already own should Erg put it up for sale.

Saras shares, down over 20 percent since the start of the year, have risen around 50 percent over the last week.

In January Saras said it had had preliminary contacts with Gazprom Neft with a view to evaluating forms of industrial cooperation.

At 1030 GMT Saras shares were up 3 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 oil, energy sector index was up 1.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Stephen Jewkes in Milan)