ZURICH, Feb 23 Bank Sarasin recorded outflows of 2.4 billion Swiss francs in the second half of 2011 as uncertainty about who would ultimately buy a majority stake in the Swiss private bank spooked clients.

Dutch cooperative Rabobank sold its majority stake in Sarasin to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra in November, ending months of speculation about which bank would prevail in buying the holding.

Sarasin posted net new money of 3.9 billion francs in the first six months of 2011, but this turned negative in the second half.

"New clients showed a great reluctance to commit funds in the second half of 2011 because of media speculation about the change in Bank Sarasin's shareholder structure," Sarasin said in a statement on Thursday.

Sarasin said assets under management slipped 6.7 percent to stand at 96.4 billion francs at the end of 2011.

The group is still aiming to manage client assets of 150 billion francs by 2015, it said. (Reporting by Katie Reid. Editing by Jane Merriman)