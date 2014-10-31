ZURICH Oct 31 The deputy chief executive
officer of Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin resigned on
Friday to contest legal investigations initiated against him in
Germany, the bank said in a statement.
Swiss authorities have searched the offices of Bank J. Safra
Sarasin as part of an investigation led by German prosecutors
into dividend stripping, an investment strategy that can be used
to help clients avoid taxes.
The bank, which was taken over by Brazilian-Swiss private
bank Safra in 2011, said last week it had never set up or
distributed such products and was cooperating fully with the
investigation.
"Eric Sarasin categorically denies the accusations made
against him and wants to be free and available to organise his
own defence," the bank said in a statement on Friday.
"He also wants to ensure that the personal implications for
him do not tarnish the image and reputation of the bank he has
served," it said.
Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger and Germany's Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported this month that Swiss authorities had raided
more than 20 offices and homes, including those of lawyers and
others potentially involved in the practice.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by David Clarke)