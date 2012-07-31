ZURICH, July 31 Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra said on Tuesday it had successfully completed its acquisition of Dutch cooperative Rabobank's stake in Bank Sarasin, taking control of its Swiss rival.

The Dutch lender agreed last November to sell its stake in Sarasin to Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion). Sarasin beat Julius Baer, Switzerland's third-largest listed bank, in the contest to control Sarasin.

Safra now holds 50.15 percent of the shares and 71 percent of the voting rights in Sarasin.

On Monday Sarasin reported weaker than expected money inflows for the first half of the year and said it had cut its general and administrative expenses budget in response and would review existing medium-term goals. ($1=0.9755 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)