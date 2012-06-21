* Sarasin says has support of Safra

* Two directors to resign after closure of deal

* New directors to be elected at post-closure EGM

ZURICH, June 21 Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra fully supports the management of Swiss peer Sarasin , in which it bought a majority stake in November, Sarasin told employees on Thursday in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The banks sought to quell speculation of a rift after Sarasin's two independent board members said on Tuesday they would resign as soon as Safra's acquisition was completed.

"Sarasin and Safra have been in constant communication as we together have undertaken the process for regulatory approval and the closing of the transaction," Safra Holding vice-chairman Jacob Safra said in the message to bank employees.

"Safra fully supports and has the highest regard for Sarasin's management and employees."

Dutch cooperative Rabobank agreed to sell its majority stake in Sarasin to Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion) in November, thwarting a tie-up sought by rival Julius Baer.

The resigning members, former board chairman Christoph Ammann and board member Peter Derendinger, were members of an independent directors committee (IDC) set up to represent the bank and its minority shareholders through the sale.

Following the sale, the independent directors did not believe they had sufficient information to advise minority shareholders to accept or otherwise any offer Safra might make for their shares, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Under Swiss takeover laws, Safra must make a mandatory offer to minority shareholders within 60 trading days of closing the transaction with Rabo, and must offer them at least three quarters of the 36 francs per share it paid for Rabo's stake.

That means they would have to offer at least 27 francs per share against the current share price of 26.35 francs.

"In the months since the transaction was announced, the IDC has found its ability to act increasingly constrained and it can no longer fulfil its tasks," the outgoing board members said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Consequently, the Committee will disband itself on the date of closing and transfer this task to the new Board of Directors," they said.

Sarasin said it would call an extraordinary general meeting as soon as the regulator, FINMA, had approved the sale of Rabobank's shares to Safra. The transaction is expected to close in July.