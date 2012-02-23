* Bank seeks to take its distance from probed NZB
* Says move will help to protect new shareholder
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, Feb 23 Swiss private bank Sarasin
sold its stake in Neue
Zuercher Bank (NZB) back to NZB in December, it said in its
annual report released on Thursday, a move that Sarasin expects
to isolate problem U.S. client assets within tax-probed NZB.
Sarasin is looking to distance itself from NZB, one of at
least 11 Swiss banks targeted in the second wave of a U.S. tax
probe also targeting Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
.
"We at Sarasin never had any issue there (in the probe) but
they are on the list of the 11," said Sarasin spokesman Benedikt
Gratzl. "Like this, we are protecting the new shareholder."
Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra bought a majority stake
in Sarasin in November from Dutch cooperative Rabobank
. Sarasin expects the deal to be completed by the
middle of the year.
Since then, U.S. prosecutors have indicted St. Gallen-based
Wegelin, which had broken itself up shortly before.
"(NZB is) not really the same (as Wegelin) since we were not
a majority holder of NZB, but it goes in the same direction,"
said Gratzl. "We are happy to not have any more upside on this
position but not have any more downside either."
In November 2009, the bank adjusted the value of its 40
percent stake in NZB and took an impairment charge of 70.2
million Swiss francs ($77.5 million). The bank said the sale had
no impact on business for 2011.