JAKARTA/BANGKOK, June 1 Thailand's Amata B. Grimm Power Group is partnering with Global Power Synergy PCL to bid for more than 51 percent of Indonesia's Medco Power, Amata B. Grimm Power's president told Reuters on Wednesday.

Amata B. Grimm and Global Power have submitted a bid for the Medco Power stake and are in exclusive talks with Indonesia's Saratoga Group, Amata B. Grimm President Preeyanart Soontornwata said by telephone.

The deal is expected to be finalised in mid-June, Soontornwata said, adding that the company will use cash and loans to finance the purchase.

A spokesman for Saratoga Group, which owns a majority stake in Medco Power, separately told Reuters it is in talks with several parties to sell a stake in the company, which operates power plants in Indonesia. He declined to give further details.

