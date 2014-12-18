BRIEF-Baidu to open autonomous driving technology for restricted environment in July
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
Dec 18 Sare SA :
* Buys 130 shares in Neronit Sp. z o.o. for 13,000 zlotys ($3,800) and increases its stake in Neronit Sp. z o.o. to 41.02 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4613 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: