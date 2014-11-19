PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 18 Sare SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Vasto Investment s.a.r.l. sold 115,000 shares of the company in a privately negotiated transaction
* Following transaction Vasto Investment s.a.r.l. decreased its stake in the company to 5.51 pct from 10.7 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.