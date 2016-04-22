April 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
on Friday formulated voting questions on Sarepta Therapeutics
Inc's muscle wasting drug, ahead of a highly
anticipated meeting of independent panel of experts on Monday to
review the drug.
The staff reviewers on Thursday issued a scathing review on
the drug and asked panelists only for feedback, without seeking
their recommendation, or voting questions, a move that made it
unclear if the panel would decide on approving the drug when it
met on Monday.
The staff reviewers on Friday asked panelists to vote on,
among others points, whether the trial data had substantial
evidence that the drug, eteplirsen, was effective. (1.usa.gov/23Od3YH)
The company's shares were up about 22 percent in afternoon
trading. They had plunged 44 percent on Thursday.
Sarepta is seeking accelerated approval for eteplirsen,
which is designed to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne
muscular dystrophy (DMD). DMD has no FDA-approved drugs.
Pressure has been mounting on the FDA to approve treatments
for the progressive, muscle wasting disease. Most patients die
by the age of 30.
