BRIEF-DE&T says conversion of first convertible bonds into shares
* Says 2.5 billion won worth of its unregistered private convertible bonds have been converted into 679,530 shares of the company, at 3,679 won/share
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South Africa's Eskom board members are due to meet on Wednesday to vote on whether to remove its chairman, Zola Tsotsi, who has been accused of interfering with operations at the struggling power utility by a workers' union, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)
* Says 2.5 billion won worth of its unregistered private convertible bonds have been converted into 679,530 shares of the company, at 3,679 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5