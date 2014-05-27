PRETORIA May 27 South Africa's GDP contracted
0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of this
year, its first quarterly contraction since a 2009 recession,
Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.
The economy had expanded 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter
of 2013. On an unadjusted year-on-year basis, the economy grew
by 1.6 percent in the first quarter compared with 2 percent in
Q4.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a
quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.1 percent, while forecasting
year-on-year growth of 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)