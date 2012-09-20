Al Shabaab claims bomb attack on Somali police station
MOGADISHU A bomb planted in a police station killed at least one policeman in Somalia's southern port city of Kismayu on Monday, and militant Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
PRETORIA, Sept 20 South Africa's Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged as expected at 5 percent on Thursday, saying it had already preemptively cut rates at its previous meeting.
Twenty-five of the 28 economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee would keep the repo rate - at which it lends to commercial banks - unchanged after a surprise 50 basis point cut in July. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Xola Potelwa;editing by David Dolan)
TRIPOLI Seven African migrants died, apparently from suffocation, after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast, officials said.