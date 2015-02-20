* Largest shareholder says talks with board are at impasse

Feb 20 Sarissa Capital Management LP kicked off a proxy battle with Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc, demanding the retirement of Harvey Berger, the drugmaker's chief executive and principal founder, as the company struggles with poor sales of its only drug on the market.

Ariad's blood cancer drug, Iclusig, has largely failed to live up to expectations after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns over its safety.

The hedge fund, Ariad's largest shareholder with a 6.87 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data, has been negotiating Berger's exit with some of Ariad's board members, but said on Friday that the talks had reached an impasse. (1.usa.gov/1z5gLb8)

Sarissa said it was seeking to unseat Berger and Wayne Wilson, Ariad's lead independent director, at the 2015 annual meeting expected around the third week of June.

CNBC reported last week that Sarissa was looking to replace Berger, who has been Ariad's CEO for nearly 14 years.

Sarissa, run by investor Carl Icahn's former healthcare lieutenant Alex Denner, said it would nominate Richard Mulligan, one of the fund's founding partners, and former Takeda Pharmaceutical Co executive Anna Protopapas to Ariad's board.

Denner has been on Ariad's board since February 2014.

Ariad said on Friday that it had received the fund's notice of nomination. The company added that it had no further comment at this time.

Sarissa was not immediately available for comment.

Ariad's drug is approved to treat two kinds of blood cancer, but has been linked to a risk of blood clots and artery blockage. The FDA restricted its use to a smaller group of patients after suspending sales for two months in 2013.

The drug notched up global sales of about $56 million in 2014, below analysts' expectations.

The company is likely to file an application to market another of its drugs, AP26113, in early 2016. The treatment is designed to fight a form of lung cancer.

Sarissa said in a regulatory filing that it was "extremely disturbed" by Ariad's decision to renew Berger's employment and could initiate court proceedings to remove one or more of the drugmaker's directors.

Sarissa teamed up with First Manhattan Co to topple the management at Vivus Inc in July 2013, after sales of the company's diet drug Qsymia failed to impress.

Ariad's shares were up 6.7 percent at $7.76 in early trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)