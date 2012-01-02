PARIS Jan 2 France's Nicolas Sarkozy will
meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 for
talks that are likely to centre on new rules to enforce budget
discipline across the European Union.
The two leaders are anxious to flesh out a plan agreed at a
December summit by all EU members except Britain for a new
treaty to forge closer fiscal integration, as Europe battles to
stem a sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone.
The French president's office announced the upcoming meeting
but gave no further details.
Finance ministers from the EU's 27 members will meet on Jan.
23 before their leaders hold a summit a week later. They will be
under intense pressure to find a definitive solution to the
crisis which threatens the very survival of the single currency,
10 years after it came into circulation.
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti, who is still battling to
shore up confidence in the Italian economy, will also meet the
French and German leaders this month as well as British Prime
Minister David Cameron.
All European Union leaders except Cameron agreed
at an emergency summit on Dec. 9 to draft a new treaty that
would implement tougher rules on budget discipline, including
automatic sanctions for deficit offenders.
However a new treaty could take some time to finalise.
Adding to the pressure, credit rating agencies are
scrutinising countries in the 17-nation currency bloc for
possible sovereign downgrades, which would immediately push up
government borrowing costs and weigh on efforts to bring public
finances under control.
Calls are mounting for the European Central Bank to take
more definitive action to stem the crisis by stepping up its
purchases of government debt, a move beyond the current limits
of its mandate which France has strongly backed in the past but
Germany has so far opposed.