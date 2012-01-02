UPDATE 1-Digital lender SoFi applies for new bank charter
June 12 Social Finance Inc, the online lender known as SoFi, said on Monday it applied for a new bank charter with the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
PARIS Jan 2 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 to prepare for upcoming European Union talks such as a Council meeting at the end of the month, Sarkozy's office said on Monday.
The two leaders are expected to build on proposals, agreed at a December EU summit in Brussels, for a new treaty to forge closer fiscal integration as Europe battles to stem a sovereign debt crisis.
June 12 The U.S. Treasury Department suggested major revisions to key Wall Street regulations that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis in a lengthy report on Monday suggesting over 100 possible changes.