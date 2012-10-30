STOCKHOLM Oct 30 Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it was readying a plan to slash costs by 3 billion Swedish crowns ($449.6 million) that was key to securing new financing for the struggling flag carrier.

"The company is currently finalizing a comprehensive plan to fundamentally address its cost on a long-term basis," the company said in a statement.

"The plan further encompasses disposals of non-core assets to reduce the company's long term dependency on third party funding going forward. These disposals total approximately 3 billion Swedish crowns."

The company also said it made pretax profit of 568 million crowns in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.6724 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)