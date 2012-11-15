COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Crisis-hit Scandinavian
airline SAS must agree to a restructuring plan with its
unions if it is to survive, Danish Finance Minister Bjarne
Corydon said on Thursday.
SAS, which has not made a full-year profit since 2007,
unveiled a do-or-die plan this week, which unions must approve
by Sunday for it to receive loans from Norway, Denmark, Sweden
and the company's other lenders.
"We have made a package, an agreement with Norway, Sweden
and the six banks, saying there is a credit facility that SAS
can get if they get this deal right, if they get their plan
moving," Corydon told Reuters in an interview.
"It's not an option to fail on the plan we have made to make
this company sustainable. They have to do that to get this
credit facility moving ... there is no Plan B."
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)