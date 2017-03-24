STOCKHOLM An SAS flight carrying 119 passengers and 5 crew made a forced landing in Munich on Friday after one of its engines malfunctioned, the Scandinavian airline said.

The plane, a Boeing 737 with CFM engines, on route from Munich to Oslo, ran into problems with its left engine about 10 minutes into the flight, a SAS spokesman said.

The engine was then turned off, and the plane returned to land safely at Munich airport. The jet remains in Munich for technical checks and passengers were being rebooked onto another flight, he said.

"This is of course very unusual, but when it happens we have very strict safety routines," SAS spokesman Fredrik Henriksson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Victoria Bryan)