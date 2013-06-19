Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
COPENHAGEN, June 19 Denmark's finance minister said a credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS was not state aid, after EU regulators opened an investigation into whether the facility was in line with EU state aid rules.
"We are still of the opinion that our participation in the credit facility can clearly be justified from a pure business perspective," finance minister Bjarne Corydon said in an email to Reuters.
"I therefore do not believe that this could be viewed as state aid," Corydon said.
EU regulators said earlier in the day they were investigating whether a 400-million-euro ($535.70 million) credit facility granted to Scandinavian airline SAS by Sweden and Denmark, together with other creditors, last year was carried out in line with market conditions and EU state aid rules.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Keiron Henderson)
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.