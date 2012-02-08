* Airline SAS Q4 pretax loss 2.08 bln SEK vs forecast loss 2.14 bln

* To accelerate 5 bln SEK savings plan

* Says financial position solid despite fresh loss

By Patrick Lannin

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 Scandinavian airline SAS reported a fourth consecutive annual loss in 2011 and said it would accelerate a 5 billion Swedish crown ($750 million) plan to cut costs and boost revenue.

The group, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, has faced competitive pressure in its home Nordic markets from Norwegian Air Shuttle and Ryanair. A buoyant Norwegian recently placed a big aircraft order.

SAS Chief Executive Officer Rickard Gustafson said the macro-economic outlook for the airline business remained tough.

"We foresee a continued weak economic development in Europe and that what we are seeing in the fourth quarter of 2011 will be what we can expect for 2012," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Gustafson said the airline's latest restructuring plan, called 4Excellence, which aims to reduce unit costs by 3 to 5 percent, would be accelerated this year and next.

The aim was to make cost savings of 3.5 billion crowns and get extra revenue of 1.5 billion crowns. Savings in 2012 alone would amount to 2 billion crowns, it said. The new plan comes on top of years of efforts to slash SAS's bloated cost base.

The measures mean cutting 300 full time jobs in administration, saving 1 billion crowns in collective agreements with labour unions, and saving on property and purchasing costs. The group had about 15,000 staff at the end of 2011.

"We have a strong cash position and we have a plan that will accelerate the underlying performance of our business," Gustafson added to Reuters.

SAS, which raised 5 billion crowns in a rights issue in early 2010, said it had cash and cash equivalents of 3.8 billion crowns and unused credit facilities of 5 billion crowns.

The group made a pretax loss of 2.08 billion crowns in the fourth quarter, against a forecast loss of 2.14 billion in a Reuters poll. A loss had been expected after a writedown on the bankruptcy of Spanair.

For 2011, SAS made a loss of 1.6 billion crowns after a loss the previous year of 3.1 billion. Before the Spanair bankruptcy it had expected a small profit for 2011. Stripping out Spanair, SAS made a small profit of 94 million crowns.

While budget airlines have cut the frills of flying, SAS has to a certain extent gone the opposite way. In January, it began again offering free tea and coffee for all passengers.

At 1135 GMT, SAS shares were down 0.6 percent at 8.75 crowns, lagging a 0.3 percent rise on Europe's blue-chip stock index.