* SAS results due Nov 8
* Company expected to announce details of savings plan
By Erik Matzen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 Denmark is not discussing a
cash injection for loss-making airline SAS and will not
do so until the Scandinavian flag-carrier has a viable business
plan, government sources said on Wednesday.
Denmark, which owns a 14.3 percent SAS stake, is not
currently in talks about new cash for the airline, a government
source said on Wednesday.
"Now, it is about ensuring a business model for the company
which makes it able to compete with low-price carriers," the
source, who declined to be identified, said.
"If that happens, I would not rule out new capital for the
company, but we are not there yet."
This was confirmed by a second source.
SAS, which has not made a full-year profit since 2007, said
last week it would cut costs and sell assets to improve revenues
after media reported it was in financial difficulties.
The airline, part-owned by Norway, Sweden and Denmark, is
expected to give more details on Thursday. But many analysts
believe the measures will not be enough to prevent SAS, which
lost 1.6 billion crowns ($238.88 million) in 2011, from having
to raise capital for the third time in four years.
Sweden, which has a 21.4 percent stake, said it expected the
board and management to take the necessary measures to put the
airline back on its feet.
Norway, which owns 14.3 percent, has said it would act as a
responsible shareholder, but would be reluctant to contribute
further cash.
All three governments took part in rights issues by SAS in
2009 and 2010 which raised around 11 billion Swedish crowns in
total.
SAS has been burdened with high costs and intense
competition from rivals Norwegian Air and Ryanair
. Soaring jet fuel prices and the global downturn have
added to the pain.
The airline is expected to announce details of its
cost-cutting plans on Thursday alongside the formal presentation
of its third-quarter results.
Preliminary results, released last week, showed the company
made a pretax profit of 568 million Swedish crowns in the third
quarter.
($1=6.6978 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Balazs
Koranyi in Olso. Editing by Jane Merriman)