* SAS says moving forward in survival plan
* Had been due to announce measures today
(Adds detail)
STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Airline SAS has made
progress in talks with banks and on cutting costs and selling
assets, the company said on Thursday about efforts aimed at
ensuring its survival.
While negotiations are being finalised, the company said it
would delay reporting its full third quarter results, which had
been due on Thursday. A new announcement, including the results,
would come no later than Nov. 12, it said.
"SAS has materially advanced these negotiations and the
plan, and both are expected to be finalised within a few days,"
the Scandinavian airline said in a statement.
SAS has already published preliminary figures showing it
made a pretax profit of 568 million crowns in the third quarter.
But SAS has not made a full-year profit since 2007 and has
said its turn-around plan is expected yield approximately 3
billion crowns ($447.5 million) in earnings before tax. It also
aims to sell assets totalling around 3 billion crowns.
A source told Reuters last week SAS is looking to sell its
Ground Handling unit. Media have also reported
the airline's frequent flyer scheme, Eurobonus, is up for sale.
Pilots at SAS's Norwegian unit Wideroe have said they would
like to buy that airline if SAS is willing.
SAS announced at the end of last month it was in
negotiations with creditors to extend financing and that it was
planning sweeping changes to cut costs.
Other airlines are also in trouble, with Air France-KLM
and Deutsche Lufthansa planning to shed
jobs. British Airways and Iberia parent IAG are
expected to set a new restructuring plan for Iberia.
But SAS also faces a hit from pension accounting changes,
meaning a pension shortfall could effectively wipe out its
shareholder equity when new rules come in November 2013.
Analysts believe the airline might have to raise more
capital after share issues in both 2009 and 2010.
On Wednesday, sources told Reuters the Danish government was
not discussing more cash for SAS.
($1 = 6.7040 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)