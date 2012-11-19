* SAS aims to slash costs, secure bank loans
* Tough competition from discount, regional airlines
By Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom
COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 Troubled
Scandinavian airline SAS and its labor unions on Monday
pushed on with talks aimed at ensuring the group's survival and
avoiding bankruptcy after a midnight deadline for a deal passed.
The Scandinavian airline, hit by competition from
lower-price rivals, last week announced plans to cut some
salaries by up to 17 percent, reduce overall headcount to about
9,000 from 15,000 and reduce costs.
The airline, half-owned by the governments of Sweden,
Denmark and Norway, had said a deal with unions on wage cuts,
changes to work hours and pensions must be reached by Sunday.
But talks, which began on Thursday, carried on at the main
airport in Danish capital Copenhagen after the midnight deadline
passed.
"What we can say is that we are still in intense
negotiations," said SAS spokeswoman Elisabeth Manzi, who is
based in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.
"We can't say right now how long we will be in these
negotiations ... Our hope is, of course, that we will reach
these agreements and that we fly as usual," she added.
At Copenhagen's airport, negotiators could be seen shuttling
in and out of company headquarters for food and drink while the
lights blazed in several rooms on the three floors of the
building.
Analysts have questioned whether the measures will anyway
secure the independence of the airline in the long term as its
structure was designed more to secure jobs and Nordic solidarity
than generate profits.
It has long found it difficult to compete with discount
carriers like Ryanair and regional rival Norwegian Air
Shuttle.
SAS management has said that if the cost cuts are carried
out, the airline has a sound base for the future.
A Swedish newspaper reported that SAS directors had met
banks in Stockholm late on Sunday, but SAS would not confirm
that report.
Increasing fears aired widely in Scandinavian media that the
lack of a deal might lead to an immediate bankruptcy
application, the spokeswoman said the airline had told crews to
ensure airplanes were fully fueled so as to be able to return
home if necessary.
The airline was also giving cash to flying staff to ensure
they could get access to hotels if there was a bankruptcy.
"Due to the fact that this is a very serious situation for
SAS right now it is our responsibility as a company and employer
to secure our assets, regarding staff as well as planes," Manzi
said.
However, she declined to say how long SAS's cash would last
if the loans with the banks were not agreed to.
The labor unions said they met all of the airline's demands.
"We have compromised with SAS on all parameters - wages,
pensions and productivity," Lars Bjorking, chairman of the
Danish Pilots Union, said in a statement on behalf of the
Danish, Swedish and Norwegian pilots' unions.
The governments and six banks have said they will lend SAS
about 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($515 million) if the airline
can secure a deal with the unions to slash costs.
SAS expects cost cuts to improve earnings by 3 billion
crowns while asset sales would strengthen the company's balance
sheet another by 3 billion crowns.