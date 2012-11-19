* Aims to slash costs, secure bank loans
* Chairman says merger would be good for SAS in future
* Hit by competition from discount, regional airlines
* Shares up 23 percent
By Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom
COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 SAS has
won union backing for big cost cuts, in a deal intended to
secure new financing and the Scandinavian airline's long-term
survival as it fights low-cost competitors.
SAS, half owned by the governments of Denmark, Norway and
Sweden, said on Monday eight unions had agreed wage cuts and
changes to working schedules and pensions.
Its shares closed up 23 percent at 6.90 Swedish crowns.
Talk that SAS faced bankruptcy if the talks failed hit its
stock last week after it said it wanted to cut overall staffing
about 40 percent to 9,000 by shedding assets, reduce the
workforce by a further 800 with job losses and trim salaries up
to 17 percent to get financing.
Fears of a possible bankruptcy were heightened on Sunday
when SAS told crews to ensure airplanes were fully fuelled so as
to be able to return home if needed. The airline also gave cash
to flying staff to make sure they could get hotel rooms.
"We now have a plan for long-term profitability. We have
built a strong base," chief executive Rickard Gustafson said on
Monday. "These were very big sacrifices ... from the unions."
While unions have agreed the cuts, analysts questioned
whether SAS can survive on its own in the long term against
stiff competition from regional rival Norwegian Air Shuttle
and Ryanair, both of which have lower costs.
"Although they are lowering their costs by 3 billion crowns,
they will still be a high-cost company," Arctic Securities
analyst Kenneth Sivertsen said. "I think they will be taken
over. As a stand-alone company they will be squeezed between
low-cost airlines and the huge flight carriers, such as
Lufthansa and Air France."
Board member Jacob Wallenberg told a news conference SAS
would now be able to stay in business long term, whether on a
stand-alone basis or in another shape. "Today we have created
conditions to make it on our own. There may be a number of other
strategic alternatives going forward."
Chairman Fritz Schur said a merger would be good for SAS.
One union, the Danish Pilots Union, still has to hold a
ballot of members in which one third have to agree to the
cost-cutting deal. An SAS spokeswoman said it viewed that vote
as a technicality which would not prevent the deal going ahead.
BIG CONCESSIONS
SAS needed to get agreement from all eight unions as a
condition of a 3.5 billion Swedish crown ($515 million) loan
from its shareholder governments and seven banks.
Sweden's finance ministry said on Monday the governments
would take part in the credit facility, which is also backed by
a foundation run by the Swedish Wallenberg business family, a
core SAS shareholder.
Parliamentary approval will be required for the governments
to make the loan, said SAS whose stock has lost 69 percent of
its value since 2011 to be worth less than 2 billion crowns.
Espen Pettersen, deputy leader of the main Norwegian cabin
union, said: "We have made big concessions in this agreement. We
are not very happy, but we felt we had no other choice but to
sign to secure the jobs and the company".
SAS aims to cut annual costs by about 3 billion crowns. In
January-September it had combined payroll and other operating
costs of about 30 billion crowns. Asset sales would strengthen
the balance sheet by another by 3 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.8020 Swedish crowns)
