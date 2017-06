STOCKHOLM Jan 10 Scandinavian airline SAS denied on Tuesday it was in discussions with Qatar Airways over a possible takeover, dismissing a newspaper report about a deal that had sent SAS's shares soaring.

SAS shares had risen as much as 17 percent earlier on the report in Norwegian daily Dagens Naringsliv.

"There are no discussions ongoing with Qatar Airways about a purchase of SAS," SAS spokesman Anders Lindstrom said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)