* 2011 pre-tax profit seen marginally positive

* Says to cut 300 administration jobs

* Shares rise 2.8 pct

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 Scandinavian airline SAS kept its forecast for a small 2011 profit, in an industry struggling with sky-high fuel prices and overcapacity, as it benefits from years of efficiency measures.

SAS has for years been struggling with cut-price rivals and an aged fleet of planes and has not made a full-year profit since 2007.

But years of efficiency measures have started to bear fruit and the airline aims at getting back to profit in 2011.

In the third quarter, CEO Rickard Gustafson said pre-tax profit would be slight, due to the global downturn.

On Wednesday, SAS repeated its forecast for a "marginally positive financial result".

It also said it was cutting 300 jobs as part of its latest cost-reduction programme, known as 4Excellence.

Shares in SAS were up 2.8 percent at 1151 GMT at 9.25 crowns, outperforming a flat blue-chip Stockholm index .

Shares in the company have been volatile recently after rumours resurfaced that it is a target to be bought by a rival.

Earlier this month, SAS denied it was in talks with Qatar Airways.

At the end of 2010, German airline Lufthansa was hotly tipped to be preparing a bid for SAS, but that came to nothing.

In the long term, however, most analysts believe SAS will not survive alone. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)