* SAS to offload ground handling to Swissport
* Eventually to sell ground handling business
* SAS aims to cut costs, slim down
STOCKHOLM, March 7 Troubled Scandinavian airline
SAS took another step on Thursday in its long-term
survival and cost cutting plan by agreeing to offload its ground
handling business to Swissport.
SAS, half owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and
Denmark, in November agreed salary cuts and working arrangement
changes with staff to reduce costs and take on
cheaper rivals Ryanair and Norwegian.
The airline also intends to slim down, including by
outsourcing and selling its ground handling business.
It said Swissport, which provides airport ground and cargo
services around her world, would own 51 percent of a ground
handling joint venture and take over operational and management
control.
"SAS will successively transfer full ownership of the
company to Swissport," it added.
It said its ground handling business in Denmark, Sweden and
Norway, which employs 5,000 staff, would be transferred to the
new company. It gave no financial details.
SAS also wants to sell its Norwegian regional airline
Wideroe.
SAS shares were down 2.4 percent on the news at 14.25 crowns
but have risen from the 5 crowns level they were trading at last
November. The broad Stockholm index was up 0.1 percent
by 1346 GMT.
Swissport, owned by private equity company PAI partners,
said on its website that it has around 40,000 staff and is
active at 192 airports in 38 countries on five continents.
SAS is to report first quarter earnings on Friday covering
the period November to January after changing its financial
year. It said in December that it expected to make a full-year
2012/2013 profit.