STOCKHOLM Aug 8 Scandinavian airline SAS
reported a small second-quarter pretax profit on
Wednesday, squeezed by a weak economic environment and rocketing
jet fuel prices.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a
pretax profit of 371 million Swedish crowns ($55.32
million)against a Reuters survey average forecast for a profit
of 812 million.
The group, which has been loss-making for several years, said
earnings remained unsatisfactory but that a 5 billion crown
savings programme was beginning to have an effect.
SAS has not given a forecast for the full-year, citing global
economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense competition.
($1 = 6.7059 Swedish crowns)