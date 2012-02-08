STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday it would accelerate a plan to cut costs after dipping to yet another loss in the fourth quarter and forecasting a weak start to 2012.

The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a pretax loss of 2.08 billion Swedish crowns against a Reuters poll forecast loss of 2.14 billion. A loss had been expected after a writedown on the bankruptcy of Spanair.

The group said in a statement it would in 2012-2013 accelerate its latest restructuring plan, called 4Excellence, which aims to reduce unit costs by 3 to 5 percent.

This would involve measures totalling 5 billion crowns in 2012-2013 and cutting the equivalent of 300 full time administration jobs, it added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Sven Nordenstam)