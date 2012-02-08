New Zealand shares post small gain; Australia closed
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday it would accelerate a plan to cut costs after dipping to yet another loss in the fourth quarter and forecasting a weak start to 2012.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a pretax loss of 2.08 billion Swedish crowns against a Reuters poll forecast loss of 2.14 billion. A loss had been expected after a writedown on the bankruptcy of Spanair.
The group said in a statement it would in 2012-2013 accelerate its latest restructuring plan, called 4Excellence, which aims to reduce unit costs by 3 to 5 percent.
This would involve measures totalling 5 billion crowns in 2012-2013 and cutting the equivalent of 300 full time administration jobs, it added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Sven Nordenstam)
* April core orders -3.1 pct m/m vs forecast -1.3 pct * Core orders +2.7 pct yr/yr in April vs forecast +6.3 pct * Capex in gradual pick-up, crucial for virtuous growth * Machinery orders hold firm, centring on manufacturers -govt (Adds government official, detail) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in April, casting doubt on the strength of companies' capital spending and adding to concerns about the c