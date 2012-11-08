STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Scandinavian airline SAS
delayed its third-quarter report saying it was
finalising a plan to bring it back to profit as it fights with
high costs, cut throat competition, soaring jet fuel prices and
a global downturn.
The airline, which has not made a full-year profit since
2007, announced at the end of last it was in negotiations with
creditors to extend financing and that it was planning sweeping
changes to cut costs.
"SAS has materially advanced these negotiations and the
plan, and both are expected to be finalized within a few days,"
the company said in a statement.
It said it would make a new announcement no later than Nov.
12.
SAS has already published preliminary figures showing it
made a pretax profit of 568 million Swedish crowns in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)